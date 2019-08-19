Richard Rodgers carted off at Eagles practice

Getty Images

Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers had just worked his way back from a foot injury, but wasn’t back long.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Rodgers was just carted off the practice field, apparently distraught, with his head in his hands.

The 27-year-old Rodgers joined the Eagles last offseason, but opened the year on injured reserve with a knee injury. He came back to play in seven games.

The Eagles are solid at the position with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, but a significant injury would test their depth.