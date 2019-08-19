Ryan Tannehill knows he’s Marcus Mariota’s backup, period

Getty Images

Becuase Marcus Mariota is entering the last year of his contract, and because he hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations, and because the Titans found a backup quarterback with some degree of starting experience, there are some who want to cast what’s happening in Nashville as an open competition.

None of those people are Ryan Tannehill.

The former Dolphins starter said he didn’t pay any attention to any such reports, saying he was well aware of his role on the team.

“I didn’t know it was a story,” Tannehill said, via Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean. “I don’t really listen to the media at all. Sorry guys.”

This seemed like a thing everyone was aware of, from Mariota up and down the food chain. But Tannehill’s a pro, so he answered the question because somebody asked it.

“I don’t think that’s an option at this point,” Tannehill said of the possibility of starting. “At least it hasn’t been stated to me. I’m just going out and competing against the defense that’s out there each and every play and trying to execute the call as best I can.”

Of course, the greater issue is that Mariota has played OK at times, but hardly to a level sufficient to make those questions go away. That’s the bigger concern for the team that used the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft on him. He also hasn’t played 16 games in a season yet, which means Tannehill is likely to get his chance to play, but not because he beat out the starter.