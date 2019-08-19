Texans sign Derrick Jones

Getty Images

The Texans signed cornerback Derrick Jones on Monday, according to the NFL’s transactions report. They waived receiver Stephen Louis in a corresponding move.

It is Jones’ third team in the past week.

The Jets cut him, and he was claimed by the Packers last week. But Green Bay waived Jones with a failed physical designation.

The Jets made him a sixth-round choice in 2017. He has played four NFL games, including three last season, and has made three career tackles.

Jones played both cornerback and receiver at Ole Miss.