Tytus Howard broke his finger

Texans first-round pick Tytus Howard picked up an injury in this weekend’s game against the Lions, but it is not expected to impact his availability for the start of the regular season.

Howard went to the locker room with medical personnel during the game. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Howard broke his finger and that the injury is not thought to be serious enough to keep him from playing against the Saints on the first Monday night of the season.

Howard has been working as the left guard with Houston’s starting offense. He’s also seen time at left tackle, but Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said after Saturday’s game that Matt Kalil is going to be the Week One starter at that spot.

Texans second-round pick Max Scharping has joined Howard in making the move inside after both played tackle in college and could be the starting right guard to open the year.