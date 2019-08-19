XFL announcing team names and logos on Wednesday

Getty Images

Less than six months from its debut, the XFL has yet to unveil the names of the eight franchises that will comprise its relaunch. On Wednesday, that changes.

The XFL has announced the team names and logos will be unveiled on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

In 2001, the XFL consisted of the Birmingham Thunderbolts, Chicago Enforcers, New York/New Jersey Hitmen, Orlando Rage, Las Vegas Outlaws, Los Angeles Xtreme, Memphis Maniax, and San Francisco Demons. This time around, the XFL will have teams in Dallas, Houston, L.A., Seattle, New York, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, and Washington.

The XFL has begun signing players, with Landry Jones the league’s first quarterback. The XFL is expected to target other quarterbacks who are released when rosters cut from 90 to 53 on August 31.