12 starting quarterbacks have seen no preseason action

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 20, 2019, 9:17 AM EDT
NFL teams are increasingly seeing the risk of preseason injuries as outweighing the rewards of getting players ready for live action. And that’s particularly clear in the numbers of starting quarterbacks who are sitting out.

Midway through the preseason, 12 starting quarterbacks still haven’t thrown a pass: New England’s Tom Brady, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Detroit’s Matthew Stafford, the Rams’ Jared Goff, the Chargers’ Philip Rivers, New Orleans’ Drew Brees, Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz, Carolina’s Cam Newton, Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, Indianapolis’s Andrew Luck, Jacksonville’s Nick Foles and Chicago’s Mitch Trubisky.

Some of those quarterbacks will see some action in Week Three of the preseason, but other teams have decided simply to shut down their starting quarterbacks entirely.

And even the teams that have played their starting quarterbacks generally aren’t keeping them in the game for long. Buffalo’s Josh Allen leads all starting quarterbacks with 22 passes thrown this preseason, while most of the starting quarterbacks who have played at all this season have thrown a dozen passes or fewer.

If the NFL ever reduces the length of the preseason, it won’t have much bearing on starting quarterbacks, all of whom get less than one full game’s worth of action in the preseason.

8 responses to “12 starting quarterbacks have seen no preseason action

  1. I get it with the over 40 guys (Brady 42, Brees 40) but geez with Goff (24) and Wentz (26) they seem a little green in my opinion to be in this group. Time will tell.

  2. The ones who need the reps can benefit from the preseason, the vets that don’t should skip it. Josh Allen needs the reps, especially with his new receivers, and I’m happy to see him getting the extra work.

  4. The injury risk is too high for all players in preseason. The NFL needs to think about expanding regular season rosters and revising the whole IR policy.

  6. It isn’t by accident that all of those quarterbacks are in the top half of the starter list. I am a little surprised that Matt Ryan, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson aren’t also on that list. With those four plus the 12 named in the article you have the top half of the QB’s in the NFL and they are undisputed #1’s . . . so no need to get them preseason time.

    Also the NFL won’t cut the preseason shorter due to the fact that they currently make season ticket holders pay full face value for 10 games, even though they are only buy 8 real games. It is a sham, it is like buying a 10 day ticket to disney land but only being allowed into the kiddie section for 2 of the 10 days.

  7. davetexansfan says:
    August 20, 2019 at 9:33 am
    Tom Brady looks really old in that picture
    ——–
    He is.

  8. I agree with all of them but Mitch Trubisky….that guys needs all the help he can get. There’s times he can’t hit the broad side of a barn.

