49ers fear torn ACL for rookie WR Shawn Poindexter

The 49ers fear rookie receiver Shawn Poindexter tore an anterior cruciate ligament, coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Poindexter injured his knee on special teams in the second half of Monday night’s preseason game against the Broncos.

He played one snap on offense and four on special teams Monday. In the opener, he caught two passes for 12 yards against the Cowboys.

Poindexter appeared a candidate for the 49ers’ practice squad.

The 49ers signed receiver Chris Thompson to take Poindexter’s spot on the roster, Shanahan said.