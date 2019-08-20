49ers re-sign receiver/returner Chris Thompson

Getty Images

For the second time this month, wide receiver and return man Chris Thompson has signed with the 49ers.

Thompson agreed to sign with the 49ers again this morning, a league source tells PFT. Thompson previously signed on August 3 and then was waived on August 8.

The 25-year-old Thompson signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2017 and appeared in 13 games, catching five passes for 84 yards and averaging 21.7 yards on kickoff returns and 6.5 yards on punt returns.

After playing in the Alliance of American Football in the spring, Thompson now has a couple of preseason games to try to show he’s worthy of a 53-man roster spot.