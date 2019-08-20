Amari Cooper still not practicing but unconcerned about foot

Getty Images

A week has passed since a report that the Cowboys were not concerned about Amari Cooper‘s plantar fascia irritation on the bottom of his foot. Yet, he remained out of practice Tuesday.

The Cowboys receiver also isn’t worried despite his continued absence.

Cooper told Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan that he can be “very effective” with the injury.

“But I don’t think I’ll have to play with it,” Cooper said.

Cooper said his pain level is a three on a scale of 1-10, and the issue is “subsiding.”

“I had a 1,000-yard season on a plantar fasciitis foot, so I’m not worried,” Cooper said.

Cooper has missed only three games in his four seasons.

During the offseason, Cooper stated a 2,000-yard goal for this season. He has never had more than 1,153 yards in a single season, but his 725 yards in nine games in Dallas last season after the trade from Oakland translates to 1,288 over 16 games.

He will play this season under the fifth-year option, getting a fully guaranteed $13.924 million, as the sides continue to negotiate a long-term deal.