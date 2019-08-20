Antonio Brown grievance hearing likely to happen Friday

AP

Antonio Brown practiced with a certified helmet on Tuesday, but his second grievance against the league is moving forward.

Brown wants to be able to wear a Schutt AiR Advantage helmet made in the last 10 years and certified by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment, but the league said that a newer helmet that met those standards failed in testing.

Other players who used helmets that have been prohibited by the NFL were given a one-year grace period before being forced to change to a different model. Brown is arguing that he should have the same right.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brown’s grievance will likely be heard on Friday. Rapoport adds that a timely resolution is expected, although it remains to be seen if that will be the final chapter of one of this summer’s longest-running sagas.