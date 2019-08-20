Antonio Brown on practice field, but no helmet

AP

Our long national nightmare may be over. Unless it isn’t.

Antonio Brown is back on the field with the Raiders, but he still hasn’t put on a helmet.

Via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Brown was on the field with teammates moments ago for the walk-through portion of today’s practice.

That was a good sign, at least until players put on their helmets to go through the stretching portion of practice.

That’s when Brown walked back inside the team’s performance center.

Antonio Brown heads into the team’s performance center as practice starts and helmets come on. pic.twitter.com/6hUg4jTKom — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) August 20, 2019

He later came back out for stretching, but without a helmet. (Practice play-by-play is now a thing.)

Brown has filed a new helmet grievance, since the league didn’t allow him the same one-year window to find another helmet which complied with the league’s safety rules. It’s unclear what the time frame is for ruling on that, but since this has now become the next episode in the reality show that is the Raiders, we’ll keep you posted if he puts anything on his head.