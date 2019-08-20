Baker Mayfield had his mind blown by Giants’ selection of Daniel Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on August 20, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Getty Images

Count Baker Mayfield among the people who thought the Giants were being a little dangerous in late April.

In an interview with Clay Skipper of GQ, Mayfield made these eyebrow-raising comments about the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft: “I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones. . . . Blows my mind.”

Mayfield’s primary criticism comes from the fact that Jones had a record of 17-19 at Duke.

“Some people overthink it,” Mayfield told GQ. “That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win. . . . Either you have a history of winning and being that guy for your team . . . or you don’t.”

That’s all fine. He undoubtedly said what the said. And he’ll be criticized for saying what he said. But when will non-sports outlets like GQ be criticized for drawing controversial remarks from young, inexperienced players in a casual setting, where they often don’t realize anything they say can and will be used against them? Last year, it was Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who learned his lesson the hard way about anything and everything he says to Clay Skipper of GQ being fair game. This year, it’s Mayfield, who blurted out his opinion about the Giants and Jones after noticing a SportsCenter segment about the Giants while Mayfield and Skipper were having a meal.

It’s disingenuous, in my view, for reporters to play that “gotcha!” game, treating every word uttered during an encounter with the subject of an interview as fair game unless and until the subject of the interview utters the magic words: “Off the record.” And for people who cover the NFL on a regular basis, those tactics are among the quickest ways to run out of people to interview.

Over the past 10 years, I’ve interviewed more players and coaches than I can remember; the number likely falls somewhere between 250 and 500. And there have been plenty of interesting and/or funny things said before the interview officially began. And I’ve never repeated anything that was said before the interview officially began, even though the comments rarely were accompanied by the invocation of “off the record.”

Maybe that makes me not as good as I could be at my job. (There are plenty of things that could be pointed to in order to prove that true.) Maybe I missed that day in J-School. (In fairness to me, I missed all of them.) But it ultimately comes down to how we treat others, and it feels improper and wrong to on one hand try to get people comfortable and relaxed for an interview and on the other hand rush to highlight the things they say while they are comfortable and relaxed, but before they realize that the interview actually has begun.

And because GQ isn’t regularly interviewing NFL players, they don’t have to worry about Ramsey being pissed or Mayfield being pissed or the next guy being pissed. Because there will always be a next guy who gladly accepts the chance to have a photo spread in GQ if it means submitting to an interview with someone who isn’t a sports reporter and thus who won’t ask any questions that could lead to problematic answers.

Until realizing, once the story is published, that something they didn’t even realize was an official answer became the problematic answer.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “Baker Mayfield had his mind blown by Giants’ selection of Daniel Jones

  3. “It’s disingenuous, in my view, for reporters to play that “gotcha!” game, treating every word uttered during an encounter with the subject of an interview as fair game”
    ———————

    Pot, meet kettle.

    Examples? Look up any articles about:
    – Goodell, Roger.
    – Riveron, Al.
    – Brown, Antonio.
    – Hill, Tyreek.

  5. Please remind me, what has Baker Mayfield ever won? I mean, a Heisman, sure, but what exactly does that mean in the NFL? The Browns are becoming a worse version of the Patriots.

  9. Baker shouldn’t be saying this as a fellow NFL player, but he’s 100% right. Jones is not a 1st round talent and will never live up to the expectations that come with it. Preseason means absolutely nothing.

  10. Baker,, Mr. Patrick Mahomes did not have a great win/loss record at Texas Tech.
    But he is more of a winner than you are, more mature, more professional, and a much better QB than you are.
    I will always promise that Mahomes will win more Lombardis.

  14. Wow.
    Every time you surprise me, I’m surprised I was surprised.
    It’s just that I keep thinking there’s a limit.
    But obviously, there isn’t.

  15. I guess he wasn’t smart enough to know the guy he played a couple of times against, Patrick Mahomes, was 13-16 in college playing with more talent?

  16. Nice article Florio.
    People should take it that this article isn’t about Mayfield or Jones. Its about simple right and wrong, and how you should treat others you come across in your lives.
    Hopefully as Mayfield ages, he will get (it).

  17. I work in PR, and we operate on the rule that “off the record” doesn’t exist. Never say anything you don’t want to be quoted as saying. (And having said things I shouldn’t have, I know what it means to be burnt.) The Browns’ PR team should be working a lot harder with Mayfield to get him to not say things he’d be better off not saying.

  19. “That’s all fine. He undoubtedly said what the said. And he’ll be criticized for saying what he said. But when will non-sports outlets like GQ be criticized for drawing controversial remarks from young, inexperienced players in a casual setting, where they often don’t realize anything they say can and will be used against them?”
    ________________

    If you’re dumb enough to speak to the media and give them remarks, be prepared for those comments to get out. It’s not rocket science, and anyone older than 15 should be smart enough to avoid so if they don’t wish to make anything out of what they say.

  20. I think it’s disingenuous to spew this “holier than though” post knowing full well the relentless smear campaign that’s been waged against Arod over the last few years.

  21. @ msc4realeagles says:

    “As an Eagles fan, I loved the pick.”

    As an Eagle fan, nobody asked you. The way your QB’s are dropping like flies, I wouldn’t be so quick to start downplaying ANY other QB’s in the division, especially when you have glass Wentz as your starter.

  22. You mention the fact that football is your beat and you hold in confidence what was said off the record as opposed to GQ who doesn’t care. That’s great.

    But Mayfield is still a fool for talking like this. You can never know when someone is going to burn you because you said something juicy.

    Going back to the Bill Belichick non answer answers. This is why he does it. I’m sure B.B. as opinions on a lot of players and coaches that are not complimentary. You will never hear or read him stating those opinions.

  23. rabidbillsfan says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:36 am
    Please remind me, what has Baker Mayfield ever won? I mean, a Heisman, sure, but what exactly does that mean in the NFL? The Browns are becoming a worse version of the Patriots.

    39 18 Rate This

    —————

    Yes, the Pats have never won anything while having players constantly and notoriously run their mouths with self promotion all the time.

    You sure are smart.

  24. Mike , you are so far off base in you aren’t even in the stadium anymore in your attempt to blame the reporter for another ridiculous comment from Mayfield . Mayfield has zero filter and runs his mouth constantly as his past comments indicate so it’s laughable to portray him as a victim because the reporter honestly quoted him . I don’t think Mayfield knows or cares about the phrase off the record all he cares about is attention .

  26. Request for sympathy for Mayfield … denied. Three reasons.
    (1) Mayfield could have declined the interview, but my guess is that he loves the attention it brings him. Same with Ramsey.
    (2) Mayfield could have had the “pocket awareness” to know not to blurt out his opinion to a stranger, regardless of whether it gets published.
    (3) The opinion that a player’s W-L record is indicative of future NFL success is self-serving because Mayfield had W-L success at Oklahoma. So did Kyler Murray. If the next guy succeeds as well, we may start to wonder how much of Mayfield’s success was a product of the system.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!