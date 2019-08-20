Bankruptcy court approves sale of AAF gambling app to MGM

Getty Images

The AAF has picked up another $125,000 to pay its debts. Which means that the AAF now has (calculator engaged) $125,000 to pay its debts.

OK, I’m exaggerating. But the news, via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, that a federal bankruptcy court has approved the sale of the defunct football league’s gambling app to MGM for a mere $125,000 doesn’t really leave much money to satisfy the league’s millions in obligations.

As Kaplan notes, two former AAF players objected to the sale. That was expected, in large part because it was believed that the app had far greater value. Apparently, it didn’t; if someone else wanted to try to buy it, they could have.

It’s unclear whether and to what extent the app really entails anything that is particularly special or proprietary. It tracks the movements of players in real time and transfers it to smart phones with extremely low lag. Again, if it was all that valuable, it would have gotten much more than $125,000 for the AAF’s bankruptcy estate.

In comparison, the AAF generated considerably more — $455,000 — for its helmets, shoulder pads, and other equipment. Which means that the AAF now has (calculator engaged) $570,000 to pay its debts.