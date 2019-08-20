Bills sign OL Erik Magnuson

Getty Images

The Bills added another offensive lineman to their roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of Erik Magnuson. Offensive lineman Garrett McGhin was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Magnuson made the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2017 and he’s appeared in eight games over the last two seasons. He made four starts over that span, but was released off of injured reserve by the Niners earlier this month.

Magnuson arrives in Buffalo as they prepare to welcome a couple other offensive linemen back to full participation. Center Mitch Morse and tackle Conor McDermott remain in the concussion protocol, but were both on the field during Tuesday’s practice and that indicates they are closing in on full clearance.