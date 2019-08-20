Broncos believe Noah Fant’s foot injury is “mild in nature”

Getty Images

The Broncos saw two of their top draft picks pick up injuries during Monday night’s game.

Second-round pick Drew Lock hurt his hand while playing quarterback in the second quarter, which cut his night short but he appeared to avoid a serious injury as X-rays were negative. The initial word was also good regarding first-round pick Noah Fant.

The tight end left the game after hurting his foot in the first quarter. Head coach Vic Fangio said after the game that the injury appeared to be “mild in nature” and that the team will continue to keep an eye on Fant over the next couple of days.

Fant had two catches for seven yards before getting hurt and has five catches for 28 yards so far in the preseason.