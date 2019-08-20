Cardinals rookie Hakeem Butler has hand injury

Getty Images

The Cardinals have remade their receiving position this offseason, but at least one of the rookies won’t be contributing for some time.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, rookie receiver Hakeem Butler has an avulsion fracture in his hand, and could end up on injured reserve.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Butler would miss the rest of the preseason, but that it was too soon to know his status for the regular season.

The fourth-round pick from Iowa State has missed the last two days of practice with the problem.

The Cardinals drafted three wideouts, and second-rounder Andy Isabella and sixth-rounder KeeSean Johnson have each had their moments in the preseason.