Chargers bring back Dontrelle Inman

Getty Images

Dontrelle Inman is back with the team where he had his greatest success.

Inman, the wide receiver cut by the Patriots over the weekend, is signing with the Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The 30-year-old Inman played for the Chargers from 2014 to 2017 and had career highs in catches (58), yards (810) and touchdowns (four) in San Diego in 2016. The Chargers traded Inman to the Bears during the 2017 season.

Inman had also drawn interest from the Lions and Jets, but now he’ll return to the Chargers and be paired again with Philip Rivers.