Chargers release LS Mike Windt

Mike Windt‘s long run as the Chargers long snapper has come to an end.

The Chargers announced Windt’s release on Tuesday. He joined the team in 2010 and appeared in 132 regular season games with the team since coming aboard. Windt also did the long snapping in four postseason games.

“While long snapper is often an overlooked position, Mike’s dependability and consistent performance was always heavily valued by coaches and teammates alike,” General Manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. “On behalf of everyone in our organization, I want to thank Mike for all the contributions he made, both on and off the field, during his nine-year career with the Chargers.”

Cole Mazza is now the only long snapper on the roster. He spent four years at Alabama and played for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football earlier this year.