Chiefs bring back De’Anthony Thomas

It’s old home week in Kansas City, as the Chiefs bring back guys they know.

The team announced the signing of wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas. To make room for him on the roster, they waived wide receiver Davon Grayson.

Thomas spent the last five years with the Chiefs, finishing last season on injured reserve after breaking his leg in an October practice.

He didn’t attract much interest in free agency, after his January arrest on marijuana charges in January. But prior to that, he was a useful part, working as a returner and a receiver.

This one pairs up nicely with the return of guard Jeff Allen, who the team re-signed to add a known commodity to their offensive line room. The team announced that move earlier today, waiving guard Abdul Beecham for his spot.