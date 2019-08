Getty Images

The Chiefs announced they re-signed receiver De'Anthony Thomas on Tuesday.

They waived receiver Davon Grayson in a corresponding move.

Thomas appeared in five games for the Chiefs last season, catching three passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. He also had a carry for 6 yards and accounted for 106 combined return yards.

He ended the season on injured reserve with a broken leg.

The Chiefs made him a fourth-round pick in 2014.