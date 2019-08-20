Chiefs WR Marcus Kemp out for year after tearing ACL

Getty Images

Wide receiver Marcus Kemp appeared in every game that the Chiefs played during the 2018 regular season and postseason, but he won’t be making any appearances with the team this year.

According to multiple reports, Kemp tore his ACL and MCL during Saturday’s game against the Steelers.

Kemp caught just one pass during the 2018 season, but was a core member of their special teams units and was thought to be on track to hold onto that role this year before his injury. Kemp also played one regular season game and one playoff game for Kansas City during the 2017 season.

Kemp’s injury could help undrafted rookie Cody Thompson‘s bid for a roster spot. He’s caught nine passes for 88 yards over the first two preseason games.