Chris Long: Players Coalition had Stephen Ross removed from social justice working group

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 20, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT
Getty Images

When the NFL announced a new social justice campaign, Miami’s Stephen Ross was one of the owners participating in the working group. He’s not anymore.

After taking criticism for hosting a fundraiser for President Trump, Ross was taken off the working group at the request of the Players Coalition, according to retired defensive end Chris Long, who has been active in the NFL players’ social justice efforts and is the reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Responding to criticism from Panthers safety Eric Reid that the Players Coalition has been ineffective, Long told SI.com that one of the things the players have accomplished was making a statement by getting Ross removed from the league’s working group.

“The one thing I really disagree with Eric on is that the coalition hasn’t done anything. The coalition is autonomous. We don’t work with the owners. In fact we just removed, or got Stephen Ross to be off the working group,” Long said.

Ross has tried to position himself as a champion of social justice through his Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality. But several players have said that Ross’s support for Trump is inconsistent with his stated support of social justice.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Chris Long: Players Coalition had Stephen Ross removed from social justice working group

  1. And stuff like this is why college FB will continue growing in popularity while the NFL goes into decline. Sometimes people just want football without the politics.

  4. The wimpification of America continues….”waaah, I dont like your political point of view so I refuse to work with you”…..at least they have open minds, right.

  6. Try to work together and not against each other. Stephen Ross has built so much affordable housing for this country and Long and others should all sides to him.

  8. PFT, do your followers a favor and stick to actual NFL news. I’m pretty sure that the overwhelming majority doesn’t care about Kaepernick, bashing the President, or bashing those that support the President. Stick to injuries, roster moves, & game recaps. As a matter of fact, I’m getting really tired of hearing about whiner Antonio Brown & his helmet too. Just my opinion.

  9. Stifling political speech you disagree with is the entire reason the players are upset over Kaepernick, yet here they are stifling political speech they don’t agree with themselves.

  10. When I joined the military in 1964 one of the things they stressed was every person had the right to vote for whomever you wanted. We were there to protect that right. Politics should have no place in football.

  12. Eric Reid and the rest of the NFL SJW’s are going to real sour when a “Dem Socialist” has them being taxed 70% and people (although they dont care about whites) of all colors are still getting shot up due to their own actions.

  13. Hypocrisy of the highest order. I won’t take anyone in the NFL seriously until Tyreek Hill is removed from the league for blatant child/spousal abuse. At some point, players and officials could say “I don’t have to stand for behavior like this anymore.” Instead, it’s all “Orange Man Bad.”

    More people are working now in the US than at any time in the nation’s history and all they want to do is virtue-signal.

  14. So they want to create an atmosphere of tolerance by not being tolerant of anyone who does not echo their every belief… that my friends is a hippocrite.

  17. So, I am to understand that according to the NFL Players Coalition, a man can’t show respect to and admire our President, correct?

    And this is supposed to be a group for “social justice”????? What a joke!!!!!!!!!!! The left is doing those of us who think Trump is doing a good job a favor. They are making more Americans tired of their evil tactics. Millions of good Americans will be voting for Trump again because of these things the left does! You reap what you sow!!!!!!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!