Chris Long: Players Coalition had Stephen Ross removed from social justice working group

Getty Images

When the NFL announced a new social justice campaign, Miami’s Stephen Ross was one of the owners participating in the working group. He’s not anymore.

After taking criticism for hosting a fundraiser for President Trump, Ross was taken off the working group at the request of the Players Coalition, according to retired defensive end Chris Long, who has been active in the NFL players’ social justice efforts and is the reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Responding to criticism from Panthers safety Eric Reid that the Players Coalition has been ineffective, Long told SI.com that one of the things the players have accomplished was making a statement by getting Ross removed from the league’s working group.

“The one thing I really disagree with Eric on is that the coalition hasn’t done anything. The coalition is autonomous. We don’t work with the owners. In fact we just removed, or got Stephen Ross to be off the working group,” Long said.

Ross has tried to position himself as a champion of social justice through his Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality. But several players have said that Ross’s support for Trump is inconsistent with his stated support of social justice.