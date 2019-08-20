Clinton McDonald worked out for Cardinals, but no deal

Getty Images

The Cardinals have acknowledged they’re going to look under every rock to try to improve their roster.

They’re not, apparently, prepared to lift the salaries of such players they find very high.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cardinals worked out veteran defensive tackle Clinton McDonald yesterday, but “could not agree to terms” on a deal.

That suggests that McDonald may not have wanted to play for what the Cards were offering.

The 32-year-old McDonald apparently wants to keep playing, somewhere. He was with Oakland last year. He’s also won a Super Bowl ring with the Seahawks, and has also been with the Bengals, Buccaneers, and Broncos.