The Colts have signed their daily running back.

The team announced the addition of James Williams. To make room for him on the roster, they waived defensive end Dadi Nicolas.

Williams was in camp with the Chiefs earlier this offseason, as an undrafted rookie from Washington State.

The Colts have had a pretty good parade of backs rolling through camp, with Charcandrick West signing yesterday to replace the injured D'Onta Foreman.