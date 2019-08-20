Daniel Jones: I enjoy watching Baker Mayfield play

Getty Images

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur shrugged at Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield questioning the team’s decision to draft Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick this year and Jones did the same during his own turn in front of reporters on Tuesday.

Jones said he’s “got a lot to focus on here” when asked about Mayfield saying that it “blows my mind” that the Giants would take a quarterback who didn’t have a winning record in college. Jones added that he believes he is a winner and finished off with a comment that suggests being around Eli Manning the last few months has had an impact on Jones.

“I think he’s a great player. He can throw it and I enjoy watching him play,” Jones said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Duke went 17-19 with Jones as a starter, which isn’t particularly impressive. As Texas Tech’s 13-16 record with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback illustrates, it’s also not necessarily anything that predicts what will happen at the professional level.