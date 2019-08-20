DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford off PUP list

Getty Images

The Cowboys defensive line got two key pieces back on the field on Tuesday.

Monday brought word that defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence would be activated from the physically unable to perform list soon and that was proven correct when the team activated him on Tuesday. Lawrence had shoulder surgery after signing a long-term deal with the team in April and has been rehabbing with a target of playing in Week One.

In addition to activating Lawrence, the Cowboys also took Tyrone Crawford off of the PUP list. Crawford had hip surgery this offseason.

Head coach Jason Garrett said at a Tuesday press conference that both players are expected to do individual work during their first practice of the summer.

Wide receiver Noah Brown and cornerback Byron Jones remain on the PUP list in Dallas.