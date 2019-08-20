Dolphins add a wide receiver

Getty Images

The Dolphins haven’t had full use of their regular wide receivers in the preseason, and they’re adding some depth now.

The team announced the signing of rookie wide receiver T.J. Rahming. To make room for him on the roster, they waived-injured wide receiver Saeed Blacknall.

Rahming was in camp with Washington earlier this offseason. An undrafted rookie from Duke, he had 75 catches for 811 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

The Dolphins have been running a little short, with DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, and Jakeem Grant not playing last week.