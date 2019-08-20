Dontrelle Inman visiting Jets

Getty Images

Dontrelle Inman didn’t land a job with the Lions during a Monday visit, so he’s moved on to meet with another team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Inman is meeting with the Jets on Tuesday. Inman was released by the Patriots over the weekend after making three catches for 40 yards in the team’s first two preseason games.

Inman caught 28 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns with the Colts last season. He spent his first three-plus seasons in the NFL with the Chargers and played eight games for the Bears in 2017.

The Jets have Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Jamison Crowder at the top of the depth chart at wide receiver. Deontay Burnett, Greg Dortch, Josh Bellamy and Deonte Thompson are also vying for roster spots.