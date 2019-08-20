Duke Johnson practices with Texans for first time

Getty Images

The Texans said they have a “vision” for how to use running back Duke Johnson when they acquired him in a trade with the Browns, but turning that vision into reality has been delayed.

Johnson has been dealing with a hamstring injury since early in the summer, but the Texans’ wait to get him on the field came to an end on Tuesday. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Johnson practiced with his new team for the first time.

While Johnson has missed a lot of time this summer, he’s never missed a game since entering the league. If he plays 10 games this year, the fourth-round pick the Texans sent to Cleveland will become a third-round selection.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien didn’t get too specific about the vision for matching Johnson with Lamar Miller, but it’s a safe bet that a role in the passing game is part of what the Texans have in mind. He’s averaged over 58 catches a season over his four years in the NFL.