Emmanuel Sanders felt “amazing” in first game since tearing Achilles

The Broncos didn’t waste any time welcoming wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders back to the lineup on Monday.

Sanders was the first player introduced as part of the starting lineup and he was the target on the first offensive play of the game. Quarterback Joe Flacco threw his way for a five-yard gain and then gave the ball to Sanders on an end around a few plays later for a 19-yard gain.

Sanders would have a 45-yard catch wiped out by a holding penalty on Garrett Bolles, but that didn’t dampen his spirits on what he said was one of the most special nights he’s ever had on the field.

“It’s up there, it’s up there,” Sanders said, via ESPN.com. “To be able to come back and feel how I feel and feel better, still be able to hang out with these 24-year-old kids and still be able to run with them, it’s amazing. I don’t take anything for granted.”

Flacco called Sanders’s return “huge” for the Broncos offense and Sanders showing no signs of a slowdown due to the injury was as good a development as the team could have hoped for on Monday.