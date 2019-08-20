Giants players rally around Daniel Jones

Regardless of whether Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said what he said or didn’t say what he said or said more than what he said, and regardless of whether Clay Skipper of GQ was fair and appropriate in his handling of a situation that likely entailed Mayfield not realizing that what he said would be used against him, Mayfield’s words are resonating with the men who work with Daniel Jones.

“There’s two types of people in this world,” Giants tight end Evan Engram told Matt Lombardo of NJ.com on Tuesday. “There’s people who run their mouths and cry for attention and there’s people who put their head down, get to work and get stuff done. That’s everything Daniel’s been doing.”

Engram believes that Jones doesn’t ignore the noise, but that the noise doesn’t bother him.

“I see him as a guy that pays the criticism no mind,” Engram said. “Personally, I think he hears it and it’s kind of hard to ignore. Especially being in New York with the media being so crazy, but he’s the type of guy who’s real humble, real focused and not really worried about any of that.”

Giants running back Wayne Gallman agreed.

“Who cares about what they have to say?” Gallman told Lombardo. “But at the same time, Daniel is going to be a great quarterback in this league. Moving forward, a lot of teams will see that. People are going to say what they want to say, factual or not. Who really cares? Daniel is great quarterback. He’s a great guy.”

Mayfield’s quote, as attributed to him by Skipper, focused on the question of whether Jones should be drafted at No. 6 because he lost more games than he won in college. And Mayfield’s explanation concedes that something was said along those lines, even if Mayfield didn’t intend any of it to come off as critical of Jones, or as the case my be to be used at all.

Regardless, the Giants have seized on the perceived criticism as a way to support Jones. Ultimately, it won’t affect whether Jones can or can’t play. But to the extent that it makes others in the locker room more inclined to follow his led, the end result could be a win for a quarterback who in the apparent opinion of Mayfield hasn’t won enough.

7 responses to “Giants players rally around Daniel Jones

  2. Good for them. Since this guys has been drafted – I am not sure why he has received any critism. he is the mold of a successful NFL QB. Just because he didnt play for Alabama or Ohio State or win NCAA championships doesnt mean squat. Best of luck to the kid. The unknowns with the right body type are typically the ones who come out of the woodwork as success stories.

  3. I think most can agree that Baker Mayfield should speak only when spoken to and that he should avoid talking to the press.

  4. This kid is getting killed for no reason. Yes I personally think the giants overdrafted him and gentleman’s plan is a little off but who really knows how any of these kids will turn out. But with that said he has done everything you could ask and seems like a real good kid. I’m a jets fan by the way. And baker needs too shut up. The target the browns are putting on their back is getting bigger with every comment that comes out of one of their mouths. Pretty soon most people who want the browns too be good and playoff worthy will disappear with how arrogant a bunch of people who have never won a thing are. It’s becoming a lot easier too root against the browns now

  5. Patrick Mahomes had a losing record in college, and Johnny Football won a bunch of games on college.

  6. Why are we blaming the reporter for reporting what mayfield said? Mayfield said it. The reporter reported it.

    If mayfield said something along the lines of “they obviously saw the value in jones”, the article would have been much different.

    But mayfield, who has a history of saying anything he wants, is getting blowback (finally). Mayfield only has one person to blame for that and I’ll give you a hint of who that is – it rhymes with mayfield…….

  7. Patriots fans should be happy. They are no longer the most hated franchise in professional football. That honor now goes to the Browns. However, there is a difference. The pats are loathed for being winners. The browns are despised for their mouths.

