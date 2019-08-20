Hard Knocks apparently stops soft-pedaling the Antonio Brown situation

Getty Images

The first two episodes of this year’s Hard Knocks didn’t say all that much about Raiders receiver Antonio Brown. Tonight’s new episode apparently will say plenty.

The trailer for Tuesday’s Episode Three focuses exclusively on Brown and his various difficulties and issues.

“The feet feeling a lot better,” Brown says in the trailer. “I’ve got brand new skin, it all trimmed up. It’s been a journey, man. I feel a lot better. Working with the NFL, getting the right equipment, been working hard on the side to get going and take care of the feet. So I mean I want to give it to my teammates so hopefully soon. Get out there, get to work. You know, too much noise right now. More work less noise.”

It’s unclear when the clip was recorded. Given the events of the past few weeks, that’s a relevant consideration. Regardless, Brown’s current sentiment regarding the league prevailed at the time he said what he said.

“Feel like I was enemy of the f–king state,” Brown says.

He probably still feels that way, given the efforts undertaken by the league to keep him from wearing his preferred helmet model.

Although the issue of Brown’s feet and magic helmet seems to be a centerpiece of tonight’s show, it’s highly unlikely that the Raiders will continue to refuse to allow the issue to be presented in a way that makes Brown look bad. And given that the series is produced by NFL Films (i.e., the NFL), it’s highly unlikely that NFL Films will present the lingering helmet fight in a way that makes the league look bad.

In this case, there’s no escaping that fact that the league failed to previously test the Schutt AiR Advantage for overall fitness for use. Whether the league is fighting Brown’s effort to get a one-year grace period now that the AiR Advantage has been banned to gloss over that failure or to keep Brown from winning (or both), don’t look for NFL Films to delve into the issue with the kind of candor that would be required to tell the whole story.