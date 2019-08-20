Jaguars expected to play starters Thursday

Getty Images

Nick Foles has yet to make his Jaguars preseason debut. That could come Thursday.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Monday he still is making a final determination about the starters playing time, but it sounds as if they will play.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports that the only starters Marrone ruled out for Thursday are receiver Marqise Lee, tight end Geoff Swaim and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus.

The Jaguars removed Lee from the physically unable to perform list three days ago. Swaim has a foot injury, and Dareus has an elbow issue.

Running back Alfred Blue, linebacker Quincy Williams and tight end Josh Oliver also won’t play, according to DiRocco.

With left tackle Cam Robinson and right tackle Jawaan Taylor expected to play, the Jaguars should have their starting offensive line together for the first time since Week Two of last season.