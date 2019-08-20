Jay Gruden: “No rush” to name a starting quarterback

Getty Images

Washington coach Jay Gruden has yet to name a Week One starting quarterback, and he feels no compulsion to do so in the immediate future.

“There’s no rush to name a starter right now,” Gruden told reporters on Tuesday. “I think it’s important to let these guys go out and play and continue to compete. We’ll continue to let them play and see what happens Thursday.”

Washington plays the Falcons in Atlanta on Thursday night. With Colt McCoy, who continues to be listed as the No. 1 quarterback on the unofficial depth chart, still recovering from last year’s broken leg, it’s down to veteran Case Keenum and rookie Dwayne Haskins, with all indications being that Keenum will get the nod — especially with the first three games that count against the Eagles, Cowboys, and Bears.

Regardless of who it is, the rush is coming soon. The first game is only 19 days away.