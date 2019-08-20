Jaylon Smith agrees to extension with Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys have announced a press conference covering a contract extension for a current member of the team for Tuesday afternoon.

It won’t Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott or Amari Cooper meeting the media to discuss a new pact, however.

According to multiple reports, linebacker Jaylon Smith has agreed to terms on an extension with the team. Those terms have not come to light at this point.

Smith has been mentioned as a future extension candidate throughout the offseason, but many expected his deal would take a back seat to the offensive players because Smith was under team control through the 2020 season. Smith was set to become a restricted free agent after this season as a result of missing his rookie year with a knee injury suffered while at Notre Dame.

Smith made it clear he wants to be in Dallas for the long term, though, and the sides were able to ensure that will be the case.