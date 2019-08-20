Jaylon Smith agrees to extension with Cowboys

Posted by Josh Alper on August 20, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys have announced a press conference covering a contract extension for a current member of the team for Tuesday afternoon.

It won’t Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott or Amari Cooper meeting the media to discuss a new pact, however.

According to multiple reports, linebacker Jaylon Smith has agreed to terms on an extension with the team. Those terms have not come to light at this point.

Smith has been mentioned as a future extension candidate throughout the offseason, but many expected his deal would take a back seat to the offensive players because Smith was under team control through the 2020 season. Smith was set to become a restricted free agent after this season as a result of missing his rookie year with a knee injury suffered while at Notre Dame.

Smith made it clear he wants to be in Dallas for the long term, though, and the sides were able to ensure that will be the case.

15 responses to “Jaylon Smith agrees to extension with Cowboys

  1. Good for him. After that horrific injury, I never thought this day would come for him. But I’m happy he was able to come back and play at a high enough level for this to happen.

  2. I love it!! Good dude and he keeps looking more and more like the guy they hoped he could/would be after that terrible bowl game injury. Nice work by the Jones boys on this one.

  3. Happy for him…he definitely deserves it. Now we can all watch him trying to catch Miles Sanders on his way to the end zone for the next ten years!

  4. The guy who worked the hardest and talked the least was first in line for an extension.

    Wonder how the guy skipping work in Mexico with two years left on his contract will manage to get offended by this.

  5. As a ND fan I have rooted Jaylon even as a Bills fan. Had his knee blown out in a meaningless bowl game against Ohio St. by an OL’man who pushed him in the back. It’s good to see him have success in the NFL and get a well deserved raise I’m sure.

  6. Damn. I was hoping that the Cowboys would overextend their cap situation with Dak (and others) and lose Smith after next season. Great player, and by all accounts a good kid. After that injury it’s amazing to see the level he plays at.

  10. This makes me happier than either the Dak or Zeke extension. Cowboys have a couple of young exciting LB’s. Team controls Zeke’s money for two more years, no way he sits. Franchise Dak and make him prove it, if you can’t come to fair terms. Don’t hamstring the franchise. Keep letting McClay run the draft

  12. So happy for him! Such a great player & person. It takes a lot of physical and mental toughness to come back from an injury like that. Even though I’m an Eagles fan, I’ve been rooting for him to return to his talented self. I’d rather be frustrated with him making plays against my favorite team than be frustrated by the fact that his career ended way too early.

  13. I thought everyone said we weren’t going to be able to sign the defensive players and that we are in cap hell. The comment section GMs are going to love this.

  14. Great news he’ll be staying with the Cowboys. This team reminds me of the Cowboys of the early 90’s. Ready to dominate the NFL for years to come.

  15. I dont care who you are this is funny… This is a sign that the cowboys have deals ready for all their players and they can either accept that deal now, later or not at all. Zeke, Dak and Amari have to be looking at this.. I bet Jaylans phone is blowing up. Happy for this guy and laughing at the others. I am a Cowboy fan and this is great to see

