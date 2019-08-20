Jaylon Smith’s five-year extension is worth $64 million, $35.5 million guaranteed

Posted by Josh Alper on August 20, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
The Cowboys officially announced the contract extension they reached with linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday afternoon and then went ahead and announced the terms of the extension as well.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said at a press conference that it is a five-year extension worth $64 million. Jones also said that $35.5 million of that total is guaranteed.

The $12.8 million average annual salary puts Smith behind Bobby Wagner, C.J. Mosley and Deion Jones among inside linebackers. The guarantees are behind only Wagner and Mosley.

Smith was expected to be a first-round pick in 2016, but a knee injury in his final college game knocked him into the second round and kept him out for his entire rookie season. It also cast doubt on his ability to be a high-level NFL player, but Smith hasn’t missed a game the last two years and broke out while starting every game last year.

The deal he signed on Tuesday shows the Cowboys expect more of that for years to come.

4 responses to “Jaylon Smith’s five-year extension is worth $64 million, $35.5 million guaranteed

  2. Amari Dak Zeke GET IT YET! Cuz we aint blinking this is not a ME sport it isnt golf nor tennis nor bowling. You NEED talent around you! TEAM game. You can except what they offered (which is top 5 at your positions) or JUST leave already! They made it pretty clear DIVIAS!

  3. I have always respected this guy after he got hurt in the bowl game and said he would do it again. That shows character. Hard to do in this day and age when writers shame you for not being selfish.

  4. Become the consistent All-Pro caliber player that he has the talent to become and being part of the most visible team in all of team sports and that will be a fraction of his future earning potential. He does seem to be the one looking big picture (cough, cough Dak, Zeke and Amari). Excellent BUSINESS decision.

    Great guy who I hope stays healthy and realizes all of his goals. The usual haters should just avoid this post. This is a good thing that deserves to be treated that way.

