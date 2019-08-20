Jerry Jones says he has “earned the right to joke about Zeke”

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is disappointed, if not hurt, that Ezekiel Elliott is holding out. Jones’ unwavering support of Elliott before and after the league suspended the running back for six games in 2017 resulted in Jones paying a $2 million de facto fine to the league.

Elliott was disappointed, if not hurt, that Jones joked about Elliott’s absence after Saturday’s preseason game. Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux said he and the two-time Pro Bowler found Jones “Zeke who?” comment “disrespectful.”

So maybe they’re even now?

Jones was serious when asked Tuesday about the backlash from his joke.

“I’ve earned the right to joke with Zeke,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Let me be real clear about that. I’ve earned the right to joke with Zeke.”

Elliott and Jones will laugh about it together if the Cowboys get Elliott signed to a long-term deal.