Jerry Jones says he has “earned the right to joke about Zeke”

Posted by Charean Williams on August 20, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT
Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is disappointed, if not hurt, that Ezekiel Elliott is holding out. Jones’ unwavering support of Elliott before and after the league suspended the running back for six games in 2017 resulted in Jones paying a $2 million de facto fine to the league.

Elliott was disappointed, if not hurt, that Jones joked about Elliott’s absence after Saturday’s preseason game. Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux said he and the two-time Pro Bowler found Jones “Zeke who?” comment “disrespectful.”

So maybe they’re even now?

Jones was serious when asked Tuesday about the backlash from his joke.

“I’ve earned the right to joke with Zeke,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Let me be real clear about that. I’ve earned the right to joke with Zeke.”

Elliott and Jones will laugh about it together if the Cowboys get Elliott signed to a long-term deal.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Jerry Jones says he has “earned the right to joke about Zeke”

  1. In terms of laughter, Jerry can get himself into stitches whenever he looks in the mirror.

    But I’ll give it to Jones the he’s right in the way that he’s handling Elliot.

  2. The obscenely wealthy think they’ve “earned” the right to do anything they please. Not shocking.

  4. Jerrah should give Cooper the big deal & jettison Zeke & Dak. Let them fight over the scraps. But he wont do that…Freud would say that Jerrah has a non-functioning superego.

  5. tonyzendejas says:
    The obscenely wealthy think they’ve “earned” the right to do anything they please. Not shocking.
    ==

    Ezekiel Elliott has done one boneheaded and irresponsible thing after another since entering the NFL. Jerry Jones has publicly stood up for him each and every single time.
    I’m no fan of Jones or his Cowboys, but he HAS earned the right to joke with the little Millennial snowflake.

  7. sad in a way. jones is delusional, actually thinks he’s belichick-like in being able to evaluate talent and build a team, but knows nothing about either and can’t stop undermining coaches and players by running his mouth in public.

  8. The funny part is how good the Cowboys roster is but we may never get to see it at full strength. As much money as Jerry has spent the money he doesn’t spend is what may eventually hurt them.

  9. I don’t disagree Jerry has the right, but I don’t get how he thinks he’s earned it. Why? Cuz he fought the suspension? That was in his own interests; to make like it was only for Zeke’s benefit is laughable. Same can be said for any support or weight he threw affecting this last hearing with Rodger where all was forgiven.

    But Zeke is in his debt, no mistake about that. Which makes this holdout all the more stupid.

  10. Jerrah can laugh and joke himself all the way to another mediocre season. He’s earned it as a mediocre GM.

  12. Good grief. I’m so sick and tired of hearing about everyone and everything feeling disrespected. When did we become such a bunch of whiners with this ridiculous claim. Get over yourself and do your job…

  16. This team was set to go far this football season, but little cracks in the invincible great wall has allowed the seas of negativity to enter. One by one, the players started to drink the kool-aid created by the media. Oh, so sad, so sad.

  18. That he CAN say it doesn’t really mean he SHOULD say it. But that being said, Elliott has zero leverage and in today’s NFL very few teams are going to give in to a RB. They’re just too easily replaced and have just too short of a shelf life.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!