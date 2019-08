Getty Images

Derrick Kindred was claimed off waivers from the second time in four months. The Colts, who claimed Kindred from the Browns on April 2, waived him Monday.

The Jets claimed the defensive back Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Browns made Kindred a fourth-round pick in 2016. He played a regular role in their secondary over the past three seasons.

Kindred had 45 tackles and an interception while appearing in every game for Cleveland last season, while making a pair of starts.