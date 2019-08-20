Jets sign Stephone Anthony, waive Santos Ramirez

Getty Images

Just days after being released by the Atlanta Falcons, linebacker Stephone Anthony has found a new team with a familiar face as head coach.

Anthony has signed a new deal with the New York Jets, which the team announced Tuesday night. The move to New York reunites him with head coach Adam Gase, who had him in Miami the last two seasons, and linebacker coach Joe Vitt, who coached him with the New Orleans Saints.

The Jets waived safety Santos Ramirez to make room on their active roster.

Anthony appeared in 24 games for the Dolphins over the last two seasons. Despite appearing in all 16 games last year, he recorded just seven tackles as the former first-round pick of the Saints has struggled to find playing time after his rookie season in 2015. Anthony played just 27 defensive snaps last year for Miami with most of his time coming on special teams.

The signing gives the Jets some veteran depth at linebacker following the loss of Avery Williamson to a torn ACL.