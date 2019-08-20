John Harbaugh: Marquise Brown “has a ways to go”

Getty Images

Ravens first-round pick Marquise Brown returned to practice after recovering from foot surgery a little over a week ago and he checked off another box during Monday’s practice.

The Ravens shared the practice field with the Eagles, which meant Brown was working against defenders from another team for the first time in his professional career. Head coach John Harbaugh said after the session that the wideout looked like a player who was finding his way through a new experience.

“He basically practiced for the first time in a more aggressive setting, so I saw a guy that was practicing for the first time,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “He just needs to get accustomed to it. It’s all new for him — the speed of it, the thinking, the lining up, running the right route. He has a ways to go with all of that. I’m confident he’ll get there, and we’ll know what to do to use him, how to use him early in the season. But it’s just great work for him.”

The Ravens play the Eagles in a game on Thursday and that could be an opportunity for Brown to experience another first that helps him make the adjustments that Harbaugh is looking for the rookie to make this year.