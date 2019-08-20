Jon Gruden: Antonio Brown practiced with a certified helmet Tuesday

Getty Images

Antonio Brown was on the field with the rest of the Raiders when Tuesday’s practice began, but it was unclear what he’d be doing during the session because he didn’t have a helmet during the stretching period of the session.

Given Brown’s ongoing grievance against the league concerning their decision to prevent him from wearing his preferred helmet, it seemed that might be the extent of his work. Head coach Jon Gruden said that wasn’t the case, however.

Gruden said that Brown took part in practice and that he was wearing a helmet during the workout.

“It’s a certified helmet, so he’s all in and ready to go. That’s my understanding,” Gruden said during a press conference. “I’m happy to have him out here. He’s a great player.”

Gruden did not say what kind of helmet Brown was wearing. He has been trying to get approval to wear a Schutt AiR Advantage helmet that is less than 10 years old.

Gruden also said that, as far as he knows, Brown’s feet are no longer a problem. That would seem to eliminate all the obstacles to Brown working with the team for what’s left of the preseason, although history says that another twist to the story could be right around the corner.