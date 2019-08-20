Kyle Long apologizes for fight with teammate, calls it “unacceptable”

Getty Images

Six days later, Kyle Long was apologetic for his practice fight with a teammate.

In his first comments since swinging a helmet at rookie defensive lineman Jalen Dalton, the offensive guard called his actions “absolutely unacceptable.”

“A momentary lapse of judgment,” Long said, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. “I cost myself a lot of personal equity. People don’t like to see stuff like that. It does not feel good to be the one that’s responsible for it. I’m trying to take ownership of it and move forward, and all I can do today is show up and be the man that I know that I am and stack those days together.”

Long wouldn’t say exactly what caused him to rip off Dalton’s helmet after Dalton blocked him on an interception return. Long swung Dalton’s helmet at him several times and then tossed it toward the sideline.

Long was kicked out of that Wednesday night practice, causing to feel “immediate regret,” and he didn’t travel with the team to the preseason game against the Giants.

He returned to the practice field Tuesday.

“We’re past it,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “Now it’s not about talking anymore. . . .It’s showing by your actions, whether that’s being a good football player or being a good person. I always tell my kids, ‘Don’t talk about it. Be about it.’ So it’s time to start being about it.”