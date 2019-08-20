Lions sign Jordan Lasley

Getty Images

The Lions have added a wide receiver to their roster, but it isn’t Dontrelle Inman.

Word on Monday was that Inman was visiting with the Lions after being released by the Patriots, but the team opted to sign former Ravens and Raiders wideout Jordan Lasley instead.

Lasley was a fifth-round pick of the Ravens last year and did not see any regular season action. He was waived by Baltimore in July a day after getting in a fight at practice and throwing a football into a pond near the practice field at Ravens camp, although head coach John Harbaugh said the two things were unrelated.

Lasley was claimed off of waivers by the Raiders, but was dropped by Oakland over the weekend. He’ll vie for a spot on the roster behind Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola.

The Lions waived running back Justin Stockton to create space for Lasley on the roster.