Mike Daniels practiced with Lions for first time on Monday

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Mike Daniels has been a member of the Lions for nearly a month, but his stay in Detroit didn’t include participating in practice until Monday.

Daniels is coming off a foot injury that ended his final season with the Packers and that’s led the Lions to take a measured approach to bringing Daniels along this summer. It’s an approach that’s extended to other defensive linemen like Trey Flowers, Damon Harrison and Da'shawn Hand and that’s left the group a work in progress for head coach Matt Patricia.

“I don’t know what it’s going to look like when we get everybody out there,” Patricia said, via the Detroit Free Press. “We’re still kind of grinding through that. I think it’s realistic for us to understand that those guys still have a long way to go. They’re still grinding through, coming back, and making sure that we’re doing it the right way so that when they’re back on the field, we won’t have any issues going forward from that standpoint.”}

The Lions also had wide receiver Marvin Jones on the practice field Monday. He’d been off the field for a couple of weeks to rest his knee.