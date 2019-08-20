Nate Sudfeld: Josh McCown adds to a great team

AP

The Eagles’ decision to sign quarterback Josh McCown to a contract that positions him to be the backup to Carson Wentz this season impacts several other players on the team.

Nate Sudfeld, Cody Kessler and Clayton Thorson were Wentz’s backups on the depth chart until Sudfeld’s broken wrist and Kessler’s concussion opened the door for another addition. Sudfeld had been set to be the No. 2 quarterback, but will likely be out into the regular season and said Monday that he’s all for adding a “phenomenal guy” like McCown.

“I feel very confident in my abilities, and I feel like they have a lot of confidence in me,” Sudfeld said, via Philly.com. “I understand the signing, especially with the injury I got. We’re just a really great team and I think Josh adds to a great team.”

If McCown’s arrival means another year as the No. 3 quarterback for Sudfeld, it likely also means Kessler will be off the roster entirely. Kessler admitted it “is tough not to” wonder about his future, but that he’s trying to focus on playing now that he’s progressed through the concussion protocol.