No practice for Andrew Luck this week

Getty Images

With less than three weeks to go until Week One, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck won’t practice this week.

Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that Luck will continue to be absent from the team’s practices as the regular-season opener approaches. Luck has still practiced only three times since April.

Reich explained that the issue continues to be “full speed movement vs. pain threshold,” via Keefer. The injury continues to be a “high-ankle issue,” a label designated by the team last week after weeks of believing it was a calf strain.

Now that the Colts know what the issue is, the challenge will be fixing it. And it’s currently not sufficiently fixed to allow Luck to practice.

Luck was spotted on the field prior to Saturday’s preseason game against the Browns. He wasn’t in uniform, but ran through enough basic drills to show that, yes, he has two functioning legs.

If Luck can’t play, the job vs. the Chargers falls to Jacoby Brissett, who started 15 games in 2017 after a Labor Day weekend trade brought him to Indy from New England.