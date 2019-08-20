Odell Beckham: Giants thought they’d send me to Browns to die

Posted by Josh Alper on August 20, 2019, 11:52 AM EDT
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took a shot at the Giants for drafting quarterback Daniel Jones during an interview with GQ and one of his teammates did the same in the pages of another magazine.

Odell Beckham‘s no stranger to taking shots at the Giants as he rarely held his tongue when he was on the team and he hasn’t held back since they traded him to the Browns in March. In an interview with Ben Baskin of Sports Illustrated, Beckham said that he feels that the Giants are “stuck in an older mindset” and that he knows the team passed on better trade offers for him because they thought a trade to Cleveland would be a negative for the wideout.

“This wasn’t no business move,” Beckham said. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.”

The Giants didn’t comment on Beckham’s claim about offers from other teams.

Beckham stayed away from the Browns for much of the offseason, but reported for mandatory work and has been building a rapport with Mayfield this summer. If that translates to the field come September, it seems more likely he’ll be thriving than dying at the start of his time in Cleveland.

17 responses to “Odell Beckham: Giants thought they’d send me to Browns to die

  1. Are these guys all delusional before they get to the NFL, or is more of a by-product of hits to the head? I’m just dumbfounded by the headlines I read in PFT every single day!

  6. The OBJ/Mayfield combo is one of the more intriguing storylines going into the season IMHO. What’s the ceiling for these two? What’s the FLOOR?! Just about anything could happen.

    I think they’re gonna light it up. If these two get their personalities, talents, and productivity aligned, look out NFL.

  8. Give me a break drama queen. The Giants sent you to the highest bidder who was not in the NFC East. Period. End of story. This guy is such a narcissist he actually believes that the Giants would take less ROI for him just to make his life miserable.

  9. Kitchens needs to put a muzzle on his team. The last team that won the offseason Super Bowl (’11 eagles) didn’t do so well in the regular season.

  10. Sorry to see you go but every time you speak you make it easier to move on.

    With that said:
    Let me pour you a tall glass of get over it
    oh, and here’s a straw so you can suck it up

  11. You haven’t played a game that counts in Cleveland yet, OBJ. Not saying the Browns aren’t a better team this year – but let’s see how well they tolerate you in the locker room getting an IV because you hate drinking water, or when your defense is behind the 8-ball after one of your elaborate “celebrations” that puts your opponent beyond the 40 after the penalized kickoff.

  13. LIGHTEN UP FRANCIS!!

    guy gets paid north of 15 million a season. If “dying” means going to Cleveland, count me in for that money!!! 3 seasons at 15 million a season and you should be financially GOLDEN. I am a Pats fan so i have nothing to complain about……although my bruins losing to the blues is a sore subject/as is losing Sale for the season but life goes on.

  14. Dont worry browns fans, he will play brilliantly during the regular season and sneak you in as a wildcard then before the playoff game takes half the offense on a bender then lose the game in horrific fashion then blame everyone else for ut.

  16. could be true. how many games have you played w/ them? brown players and front office would be best served to stop drinking the media kool-aid thinking they’ve already won the division. your are the 2019 paper champions. post a winning record, then run your mouths.

