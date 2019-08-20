Odell Beckham: Giants thought they’d send me to Browns to die

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took a shot at the Giants for drafting quarterback Daniel Jones during an interview with GQ and one of his teammates did the same in the pages of another magazine.

Odell Beckham‘s no stranger to taking shots at the Giants as he rarely held his tongue when he was on the team and he hasn’t held back since they traded him to the Browns in March. In an interview with Ben Baskin of Sports Illustrated, Beckham said that he feels that the Giants are “stuck in an older mindset” and that he knows the team passed on better trade offers for him because they thought a trade to Cleveland would be a negative for the wideout.

“This wasn’t no business move,” Beckham said. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.”

The Giants didn’t comment on Beckham’s claim about offers from other teams.

Beckham stayed away from the Browns for much of the offseason, but reported for mandatory work and has been building a rapport with Mayfield this summer. If that translates to the field come September, it seems more likely he’ll be thriving than dying at the start of his time in Cleveland.