Packers receiver J’Mon Moore involved in car accident

Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver J'Mon Moore was involved in a car crash the day after the team’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens last week.

According to Natalie Brophy of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Moore posted photos and video to his instagram account following the accident showing his damaged Mercedes along the side of a road. The vehicle had significant damage to it’s driver side door resulting from a collision with a black pickup truck.

Moore told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that he lost control of the car in the rain and slid from one direction of traffic into the other.

“Man, it was raining hard as hell,” he said. “I just hydroplaned from (Highway) 29 west, spun out all the way to 29 East.”

He added he was not cited for any violations stemming from the accident.

Moore, a fourth-round pick by the Packers last year, caught just two passes for 15 yards as a rookie. Moore played 18 snaps against the Ravens but was not targeted in the game.