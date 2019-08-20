Panthers finally christen their practice bubble

Getty Images

Panthers coach Ron Rivera wanted to work his team in the heat for part of Monday’s practice, if not the whole practice.

And for the first time, he had an alternative.

The Panthers finally christened their long-awaited practice bubble yesterday, putting their preseason roster inside the short-field turf facility for the second half of practice. And most importantly, it’s air-conditioned.

“About 30 degrees,” tight end Greg Olsen said of the difference, via Brendan Marks of the Charlotte Observer. “It’s nice, a nice relief from being outside. I think it was nice just to get in a little change of scenery. I thought everybody ran around pretty hard. I thought we had good speed, good energy.”

The Panthers are blessed with generally good weather, but didn’t have an indoor facility and had to resort to practicing in ballrooms at the nearby convention center when inclement conditions hit. Also, their previous owner was cheap.

But when David Tepper bought the team, he made upgrading the facilities a priority.

“We were just dealing with the circumstances that were present at the time. That was the best we could do,” Olsen said. “Now to have this, obviously during the season its big, but I think in the . . . early offseason when the weather here is still not very good, to be able to come in here, I just think there’s going to be a ton of benefit to a facility like this.”

Especially when they don’t have to cram 90 players inside.