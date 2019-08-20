Pat Shurmur shrugs at Baker Mayfield’s criticism of Daniel Jones

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t agree with the Giants’ decision to draft quarterback Daniel Jones. Giants coach Pat Shurmur doesn’t care.

“[Baker] is in a long line of people that criticized that move,” Shurmur told reporters (via USA Today) regarding Mayfield’s opinion, fueled by the fact that Jones lost more games than he won at Duke. “That’s not original commentary, is it? . . . I know [Jones] is a winner. Don’t confuse calm and composed for a guy who is competitive and a winner.”

The Giants and Browns next meet in the regular season next year, during the 2020 season. By then, Jones undoubtedly will be the quarterback of the Giants. Shurmur’s primary objective will be to ensure that he’s still the coach by then. And that will depend on whether Jones and/or Eli Manning will manage to win enough games in 2019.